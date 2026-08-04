Kalita Alpine Community Body opposes Assam Land Amendment Bill

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Kalita Alpine Community Association has strongly opposed the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, alleging that certain provisions of the legislation could adversely affect the land rights of the Kalita community. The organisation has also urged the Assam Government to review the amendment and clarify its position on the status of the Kalita community.

In a press statement jointly issued by the association’s Central Committee President, Dr Pabindra Nath Talukdar, and General Secretary Nayanmoni Kalita, the organisation expressed concern over the amendment’s definition of an ‘Original Inhabitant.’

According to the statement, Clause 3(s) of the amendment defines an ‘Original Inhabitant’ as a person and their family who have resided in a specified area for three generations, with each generation calculated as 25 years. Based on the cut-off date of January 1, 2006, the Association argued that a family would need to establish at least 75 years of continuous residence to qualify under the definition.

The association further claimed that while the amendment mentions indigenous ethnic communities, disadvantaged groups, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST), it does not explicitly include the Kalita community in these categories.

Referring to provisions under Section 177 of the amendment, the association alleged that persons who do not qualify as ‘Original Inhabitants’ may face restrictions on the transfer, exchange, lease, agreement, or settlement of land without prior government approval. It also expressed concern over provisions empowering deputy commissioners to evict alleged encroachers, while certain specified categories receive protection. The organisation questioned how the law would apply to Kalita families who migrated within Assam during the 1990s or early 2000s and settled in areas of historical or cultural importance. It also raised concerns regarding inheritance rights, stating that the amendment does not explicitly address succession in such cases.

Describing the Kalita community as one of Assam’s oldest communities with a long historical presence in the region, the association alleged that the amendment could result in the loss of land rights for many Kalita families while extending protections to other notified groups.

The association also referred to remarks allegedly made by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma during the recent Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly regarding the classification of ‘Original’ communities in Assam. It claimed that the reported remarks, which allegedly excluded the Kalita community from the category of ‘Original’ inhabitants, had hurt the sentiments of the community. Demanding an immediate review of the amendment, the association called upon the Chief Minister to clarify the government’s position on the status of the Kalita community.

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