Kamakhya Pilgrimage Turns Fatal: Disciples Kill Telangana Priest; Stolen Wealth Worth ₹1.72 Cr Recovered

Hyderabad: In a chilling betrayal, the Telangana Police have cracked the sensational murder of 45-year-old priest and astrologer Jogini Rallabanda Sudhakar Swamy. Two natives of Assam, Pawan and Harshit (alias Harshu), have been arrested for allegedly murdering their spiritual guru at his residence in Choutuppal’s Markandeya Nagar. Following a swift high-speed chase, law enforcement recovered plundered cash, gold, and silver valued at approximately ₹1.72 crore.

According to investigators, the plot trace back to a meeting between Swamy and Pawan roughly two years ago at the Kamakhya Temple in Assam. Pawan gradually gained Swamy's trust during successive visits to Telangana, later introducing Harshit. The relationship took a dark turn on October 31, 2026, when the duo allegedly visited Swamy with the premeditated intent to rob him, knowing he lived alone with vast valuables.

The crime was exposed around 1:30 AM when Swamy’s nephew, Gurram Suresh, received bizarre WhatsApp messages in Hindi from the priest’s phone. Suspecting foul play, Suresh rushed to the house only to discover the doors wide open and Swamy’s body bound, strangled, and stabbed on a first-floor bed. The attackers had fled in the victim’s Tata Safari, hauling away an iPhone, ₹9 lakh in cash, 1.3 kg of gold, and 3.6 kg of silver.

The digital trail of the stolen car proved to be their undoing. Relying on integrated GPS tracking and FASTag toll notifications, Nirmal District Police set up strategic checkpoints. The fleeing suspects were successfully cornered and arrested at the Ganjal Toll Plaza in Soan while attempting to escape towards Madhya Pradesh.

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District SP Akshansh Yadav confirmed the dynamic recovery, stating, “The defendants have been formally produced before the Choutuppal court. Our specialized wings intercepted the stolen vehicle in record time by tracking the vehicle's automated digital alerts.” The accused remain in judicial custody as deeper interrogation continues.