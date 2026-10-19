Kati Bihu Celebrated in Nalbari with Focus on Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment

A correspondent

NALBARI: Kati Bihu, popularly known as Kongali Bihu, was celebrated with traditional fervour and enthusiasm at Kalag village under the Barkhetri Legislative Assembly Constituency in Nalbari district on Saturday. The programme was organised by the Office of the District Agriculture Officer, Nalbari, combining the observance of Assamese cultural traditions with discussions on agricultural development and farmers’ economic empowerment.

As part of the programme, an interactive meeting was organised to discuss the cultivation practices, benefits and potential of oil palm farming. Farmers were informed about various aspects of oil palm cultivation, with an emphasis on exploring new agricultural opportunities and encouraging the adoption of modern farming techniques to improve their livelihoods.

Barkhetri MLA Narayan Deka, Nalbari District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary, Nalbari BJP district general secretaries Lakshmi Kalita and Mitu Medhi Deka, regional panchayat member Jiten Deka, and other distinguished guests attended the programme.

District Agriculture Officer Dibakar Deka, Assistant Director of Agriculture Ghanshyam Das, Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Ramanikanta Sharma, Senior Agriculture Development Officer Manoj Kumar Das, along with other agriculture development officers and departmental officials and employees, were also present.

Also Read: Kati Bihu Chants Reverberate Across Assam