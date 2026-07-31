Kaziranga National Park Marks World Tiger Day with Student Quiz on Conservation

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve observed World Tiger Day on Wednesday with a central programme held at Kohora. The event began with an inaugural address by Dr C Ramesh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, at the Kohora Forest Department Auditorium. This was followed by a quiz competition on tiger conservation for students. A total of 45 students from three colleges located in the fringe areas of Kaziranga National Park participated in the competition.

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