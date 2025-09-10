Kaziranga National Park to Reopen for Tourists Before Durga Puja: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today that Kaziranga National Park, which remains closed during the monsoon season, will reopen for tourists ahead of the Durga Puja festivities.

The announcement was made during the Chief Minister’s visit to Numaligarh, where he reviewed preparations for the inauguration of the Bio-Ethanol Plant by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13.

Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to the one-horned rhinoceros, is one of Assam’s biggest tourist attractions. The reopening ahead of the festive season is expected to give a major boost to the state’s tourism sector.