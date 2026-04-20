Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan 2026 Held at Demow Over Two Days

The Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan Demow 2026 was held over two days — April 17 and 18 — at the Demow Public Playground, bringing together student organisations, local establishments, and the wider Demow community to celebrate the Bihu season.

The event was organised under the patronage of Demow's student organisations in association with the people of Demow.

A series of competitions were held as part of the two-day programme. On Saturday evening, an open prize distribution ceremony was held in the presence of dignitaries, with winners across the various competitions receiving their awards.

The cultural programme featured a performance by Gitimoni Borgohain, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion.

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