Khanapara Teer Result Today - 1st July, 2024 - Khanapara Teer Target, Khanapara Teer Common Number Live Update

Khanapara teer game is played throughout the week except for Sundays. The Khanapara dream teer game is simple, where the player needs to guess the last two digits of the complete number of teer that hit the target. We can take the example of a number, say 1,329. If 1,329 arrows hit the target in the game, the winner is the one who guessed '29' as the last two-digit. Even if the game is easier than it's name, the player needs to anticipate the last two digits of the complete number of arrows and then hit the target. The game of archery starts when the archers start shooting arrows on the target mostly in an open playground.

Khanapara Teer Game History

Khanapara teer game wasn't legalised by the state govt. and betting on teer was also prohibited until the mid-1980s. But in 1982, the state govt. not only made it legal but also realized it to be a good source of income.

The Shillong teer lottery is different from other lotteries in the country, here the lucky draw, draws the winner of the teer. The Khashi Hills Archery Sports Association even allows visitors to watch the game with no entry fee.

Khanapara Teer Ticket Sale & Timing

On March 23 '2018, further for regulating arrow shooting games and teer ticket sales, the Assam Assembly passed the bill referred as the Assam Regulation of the game of arrow shooting and selling of teer tickets. Many khanapara teer counters in Meghalaya are authorised & they sell tickets from 10 am to 3:30 pm at counters every day except Sundays.

The arrows used in hitting the target should not be less than 30 and more than 50. In each round, 50 archers fire arrows at not less than 300 arrows and not more than 1000. For example, if 750 arrows hit in the first round,the score would be 50, the last digits. When the game starts, the focus is on the ticket holders, because they have to make the right guess about the number of arrows that can hit the target.

Also, a very interesting thought that is of dream, is associated with choosing numbers to play. There are different symbols associated with teer game ,which stand for different things. Even the followers of this game suggest that the best wagers here are the ones who correspond their dreams into numbers.