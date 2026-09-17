Khomlainai wrestling programme wraps up in Nepal as federations push to promote indigenous sport globally

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KOKRAJHAR: A six-day training on Khomlainai (Traditional wrestling), organised by the Khomlainai Federation Nepal in association with the Khomlainai Federation of India (KFI), concluded at Meche Somaj Sibiyari Afat Bhawan, Daijan, in Nepal on Wednesday.

The training on Khomlainai aimed to expand traditional wrestling in the international arena and to connect the people of the two countries through sports.

The closing ceremony was chaired by the President of the Khomlainai Federation of Nepal, Kalu Meche. He emphasised the need to promote traditional sports like Khomlainai, as traditional games are played by indigenous communities across the world.

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