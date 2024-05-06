Kokrajhar: Battle likely between UPPL and BPF in 3rd phase elections

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The prestigious tribal reserve seat No. 1 Kokrajhar constituency is likely to witness a major and tough contest between the candidates of the UPPL Joyanta Basumatary supported by the NDA and BPF candidate Kampa Borgoyari in the 3rd phase elections to be held on May 7 next.

As many as 12 candidates are in the fray for Kokrajhar ST HPC. The major poll battle is between the UPPL and the BPF, while Congress and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) are also likely to take a handsome share of the votes. Congress candidate Garjan Mashahary is likely to get the maximum votes from the religious minority and old Congress loyalists who do not want the saffron party returning to power. Binita Deka, backed by the GSP,has a strong corner with the OBoro tag, as their aim is to stand against the issues of the Bodos. Sitting MP Naba Kumar Sarania has been representing the constituency for the last ten years with the OBoro card. Though Sarania could not perform well in this constituency in the last two terms, their supporters have never complained about his inefficiency; they simply want him to stand against the interests of a particular tribal community. This time, the nominations of MP Naba Kumar Sarania have been rejected after his ST certificate was proved to be a fake one.

As Naba Kumar Sarania has been rejected, the GSP led by him has sent Binita Deka as their candidate. There has been no big election campaign or gathering of GSP other than pocket campaigns. The GSP could become champions of OBORO politics, and this time too, they are likely to woo the voters with the same practice and slogan.

Meanwhile, the NDA (BJP, UPPL, and AGP) has been running massive campaigns in every nook and cranny. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, minister Ashok Singhal, CEM of BTC and president of the UPPL Pramod Boro, and ministers UG Brahma, Pijush Hazarika, Atul Bora, and Ranjeet Dass have been campaigning for Joyanta Basumatary as star campaigners. Chief Minister Sarma had attended grand public meetings and rallies three times within six days in Kokrajhar. The major votes of Bengali speakers, Adivasis with tea tribes, Gorkha, and Hindi-speaking people seem to be with the NDA, while Bodo and Rajbongshi votes are likely to be divided.

On the other hand, the BPF is likely to gain major votes from Muslims. The party is likely to get at least 50 percent of Bodo votes. Besides, the popularity and efficiency of BPF candidate Kampa Borgoyari could be boosted by some voters having self-conscience and intellectual circles. Since the people’s wave and political heat are at their maximum with the NDA and BPF, the major contest is eminent between Joyanta Basumatary of the UPPL, blasted by the NDA, and Kampa Borgoyari of the BPF.

