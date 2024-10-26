Kokrajhar District Announces Local Holiday on November 1 for Diwali Celebrations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In view of the upcoming Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations, the District Commissioner of Kokrajhar, Masanda Magdalin Pertin, has announced that November 1 will be observed as a local holiday across the district.

All state government offices, Revenue and Magisterial Courts, educational institutions, and financial institutions, including cooperative banks in the district, will remain closed on this day. However, institutions and individuals involved in the conduct of examinations on the same day will remain exempted from the order, ensuring that essential academic activities continue uninterrupted.

