Kokrajhar: Rampant tree felling, encroachments at Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park 

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Massive tree felling and illegal encroachments are reportedly taking place deep inside the reserve forest of Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park in Kokrajhar district. The Forest Department of BTC on Friday morning seized a good number of bicycles loaded with timber logs under the Gaurang Range of the Haltugaon Forest Division. Sources said the department officials seized the bicycles with timber logs in the morning during their patrolling, but the smugglers managed to flee. Sources also reported that illegal encroachments are occurring within the National Park, posing a significant threat to the flora, fauna, and endangered species. Departmental sources reported that illegal encroachers often return after eviction drives, raising serious concerns about how to recover the encroached forest land and restore the green forest cover.

It is well known to all that the Sikhna Jwhlao National Park, comprising the Gaurang, Jharbari and Ultapani ranges, was one of the densest reserve forests and the habitat of elephants, leopards, golden langurs, hornbills, deer, bison, peacocks, wild boars, wild cats, various species of butterflies, reptiles and other endangered species, but due to unabated tree felling and massive encroachments, these wild animals were forced to cross either into Bhutan or into neighbouring states looking for safe habitats.

