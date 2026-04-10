Kokrajhar Records 86.59% Turnout, Porbotjhora Leads With Over 90%

Speaking to media persons at Debargaon, BPF president Hagrama Mohilary expressed strong confidence in the NDA's prospects, saying the alliance was in a far better position than the opposition.

Mohilary went further, predicting that all 15 seats under the Bodoland Territorial Council would go to the NDA. He also addressed the reported attack on a UPPL supporter in Tamulpur, saying police were investigating the incident and that necessary action would be taken against those responsible.

Sitting MLA and UPPL candidate Lawrence Islary cast his vote at Gaurang High School in Kokrajhar, expressing satisfaction that voters had come out on the strength of their conscience rather than money or muscle power.

Islary strongly condemned the attack on the UPPL supporter in Tamulpur, describing it as "barbaric" and against democratic norms. He appealed to the district administration to take stringent action against those involved in the assault.

Results across Assam will be declared on May 4.