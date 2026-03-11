Kuki Inpi Assam Demands Welfare and Development Council Before State Elections

The KIA noted that the Kuki community's demand for a dedicated political platform has remained unresolved for decades. A proposal for a Kuki Tribes Regional Council was acknowledged in principle during former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta's tenure, but failed to materialise due to administrative and political obstacles.

The organisation also highlighted the community's historical role in the formation and early development of hill districts like Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong, with several Kuki leaders having held key positions in the early years of the former North Cachar Hills Autonomous District Council.

Kuki tribes are primarily concentrated in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong, as well as the Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi, and are counted among the region's earliest inhabitants.