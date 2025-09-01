Kuki Militants Suspected in Murder of Thadou Literature Society Chairman

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: A wave of grief engulfed the community following the brutal abduction and murder of Pu Nehkam Jomhao, (59 years) Chairman of the Thadou Literature Society (TLS), and local shopkeeper. The incident occurred around 7:30 PM on August 30 at his residence in Chonghang Veng, Manja, Karbi Anglong, Assam. Authorities report that Kuki militants kidnapped and killed him, confessing to the act, before discarding his body in the Jamuna river under Manja police station jurisdiction. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is making every effort to locate the body, but continuous rainfall has caused the Jamuna river to swell, and as of this report, the deceased’s body remains unfound. Six suspects have been arrested by the Karbi Anglong police on Sunday in connection with the crime, though the prime motive behind the murder remains unclear.

According to Thadou Students’ Association-General Headquarters (TSA-GHQ), Pu Nehkam Jomhao had become a target due to his courageous participation in the Imphal Peace Meeting, where he worked tirelessly to foster unity between the Thadou and Meitei communities. Known for his dedication to dialogue and reconciliation, he faced opposition from anti-peace elements intent on disrupting harmony. His death is regarded as a profound loss to the Thadou tribe, where he was a cherished guardian of language, literature, and cultural identity.

The Thadou Students’ Association-General Headquarters (TSA-GHQ) released a statement expressing deep sorrow over the loss of the community leader, highlighting the significant void left by his untimely demise.

