Kuki-Zo Council Extends Government Ultimatum to October 15 Following Recent Killings

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has officially extended its ultimatum to the Manipur and Central governments until October 15, 2026. The decision follows a series of high-level discussions with authorities after the tragic deaths of two Kuki-Zo individuals earlier this month.

In a press statement released on October 12, the council highlighted its profound concern over the escalating violence in the state's hill districts. The council specifically cited the death of Domkhonei Touthang on October 9—a mother of five who was fatally shot during a security operation in Kamjong district, allegedly involving Indian Reserve Battalion personnel.

Additionally, the council noted the October 10 killing of Ngamminlen Haokip, a 23-year-old youth who died during subsequent armed clashes, reportedly involving cadres of the NSCN-IM.

The KZC clarified that this three-day extension is a strategic move intended strictly to allow further dialogue with governmental authorities and should not be misinterpreted as a retreat from their core political demands.

The council continues to press for a Union Territory with a legislature to guarantee administrative autonomy, urging both state and central administrations to implement concrete, time-bound measures to ensure justice, robust security, and strict accountability in the region.