Lakhimpur achieves commendable success against COVID vaccine hesitancy

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: Lakhimpur district administration and Health Department have achieved laudable success in increasing vaccination coverage by combating vaccine hesitancy during the second phase of 'Har Ghar Dastak' COVID-19 inoculation campaign. The campaign was conducted in the district from November 29 to December 5.

"During the campaign, a total of 54,235 people of the district were administered COVID-19 vaccine. Out of them, 25,959 persons were inoculated the first those of COVID-19 vaccine while 28,276 persons were administered the second those."

This was declared by Leena Das, Additional Secretary of Food, Civil Supply and Consumers' Affairs-cum-Lakhimpur district COVID-19 Vaccination Observer and Sumit Sattawan, the Deputy Commissioner of Lakhimpur district in a press conference. The press conference was convened on Sunday evening at the conference hall of Lakhimpur Circuit House in the presence of ADC (Health) Geetalee Duworah, Joint Director Dr. Mahendra Das, District Immunization Officer Dr. Bharati Gogoi, DIPRO Mandira Chayengia, DPM of NHM Debanga Bikash Gogoi and other district officers of the Health Department.

At the outset of the press conference, both officers expressed their gratitude to the medical officers, doctors, health workers, Anganwadi workers, teachers, police personnel of the district for their relentless services as frontline fighters in the vaccination campaign to achieve success. They also extended special thanks to the mediapersons of the district for their role in creating awareness against vaccine hesitancy.

The Vaccination Observer and the Deputy Commissioner asserted that the designated officers and employees of the district had to administer the vaccine during the campaign arriving at various outreach places overcoming many problems and surpassing deplorable roads. They had to try hard to convince lots of people who had hesitated to get the vaccine administered due to superstitions or any other baseless reasons.

"However, there are still some people in the district, who are still hesitant to take vaccine." Leena Das asserted. She appealed to the district administration as well as the mediapersons to re-initiate steps to convince them and inoculate vaccines to eliminate COVID-19.

Also Read: COVID vaccination drive 'Har Ghar Dastak' kicks off in Sonitpur

Also watch:







