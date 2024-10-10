Lakhimpur District Magistrate Issues Prohibitory Order to Ensure Public Safety During Durga Puja Festivities

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: In a bid to prevent any untoward incident, breach of public peace and tranquillity, activities endangering public life and property, etc. by anti-social elements during the festive season of the upcoming Durga Puja, Lachit Kumar Das, ACS, District Magistrate of Lakhimpur, in exercise of powers conferred upon him under Section 163 BNSS, has promulgate prohibitory order throughout the district. The order, issued vide No: MJ/10/2024-MAG-LKPR/DFA/ dated 08/10/2024, has prohibited roadside encroachment, footpath and any public places, throwing garbage in the open place, on road, public places and public compounds, indiscipline parking of vehicles, indiscipline and over-speed driving, unauthorised vehicles on road, carrying of lethal weapons and arms in public places are prohibited.

