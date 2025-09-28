Lakhimpur police implement restrictions during Durga puja celebration 2025

Lakhimpur, September 28: The superintendent of Lakhimpur district police organized a press meet on 28th of September at north lakhimpur sadar police station premises and shared a list of rules and regulations planned during the Durga puja schedule.

He assured to provide specific police security for peaceful celebration during the puja upto bijaya dasami. He further added that no entry restrictions will be implemented for lmvs ,hmvs, e rickshaws and two wheelers inside the north lakhimpur town at specific places and all the day and night busses including the trucks must travel via the north lakhimpur bypass to maintiain the traffic . He also requested each individual of the district to maintain peace and cooperate with the police and also shared a few telephone numbers publically to contact the administration during any dire circumstances.