Lakhimpur: Public meeting on academic development and future action organized at Panigaon Om Prakash Dinodia (OPD) College

LAKHIMPUR: Panigaon Om Prakash Dinodia (OPD) College, a leading higher academic institution located in the southern part of Lakhimpur district, organized a public meeting on academic development of the college and future action. Held in the Dayal Dutta Memorial Auditorium of the college, the meeting was chaired by the College Management and Development Committee president Dr. Golok Dutta. Explaining the objective of the meeting, Principal Dr. Suresh Dutta shed light on various aspects regarding the development of the college and sought suggestions, advice from the prominent citizens, guardians and local public assembled in the meeting in connection with the topic of discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, coordinator of the Internal Quality Assessment Cell, Babul Barhoi gave an account of the present status of the college which was established in 1984. “The college offers major courses in English, Assamese, Economics, Philosophy, Sociology, Education and History in a good academic environment. It provides facilities of Computer Education, Internet, Smart Library, Smart Class Rooms, Video Conferencing, Multigym, Indoor Stadium, Outdoor Stadium, Yoga Centre, Girls’ and Boy’s Hostel, Skill Development Centre etc”, Babul Barhoi added. Academician Paramananda Das suggested that the college should keep close contact with the social organizations of the area, initiate public programmes, maintain social responsibility, introduce NCC in order to increase in the student enrollment.

Retired Principal Paresh Borah laid stress on personality development of the students and teachers while another retired Principal Kinaram Gogoi shed light on dropout problem in the college and asked the institution to conduct a survey to find out the reasons behind it. Social worker Manik Phukan suggested to introduce Science and Commerce Streames in the college. The meeting took a resolution to make an apeal to the government in this connection.

On the other hand, Professor Jibedhar Nath, on behalf of Teachers’ Unit, apprised the gathering of the meeting that the college provides Certificate Courses of Computer Education, Coaching on Competitive Exams, facilities of weaving centre, skill development centre, vermicompost production centre. The meeting was attended by representative of various social organizations, students’ organizations, along with governing body members, prominent persons.

