Land mafia nexus rocks Lakhimpur: 19 bighas of land allegedly grabbed, sold

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Serious allegations of illegal land grabbing and fraudulent sale have surfaced from the Bogolijan area of North Lakhimpur, with a family claiming that 19 bighas, 3 kotha, and 3 lessa of ancestral land were allegedly grabbed and sold off with the purported involvement of government officials.

According to allegations, Abdul Subhan and Abdul Salam have been operating a land-sale nexus in the Bogolijan area and allegedly took possession of land belonging to the family of Muhiuddin. The family claims that portions of the property were subsequently transferred and sold to others through allegedly fraudulent means.

Sanam Das, granddaughter of Muhiuddin, alleged that the disputed land was originally purchased by her grandfather in 1939 and was duly registered in his name. She further alleged that the land was later illegally transferred in the names of Abdul Salam and Abdul Subhan with the alleged assistance of officials of the revenue administration.

She specifically alleged that the then North Lakhimpur Circle Officer, Niluram Sarma, was involved in the alleged illegal transfer of the property. The family further claimed that despite making repeated complaints before various authorities, no effective action has been taken against the alleged perpetrators.

According to Das, the family approached the police seeking registration of a criminal case against Abdul Salam and Abdul Subhan, but their complaint was allegedly not registered.

"The then circle officer Nilurom Kumar Sarma, Revenue Officer Tinkumoni Borah, DC Pranab Jit Kakoti, and present Revenue Officer Madhurjya Buragohain were involved in the illegal land transfer nexus," Das alleged.

"We have knocked on every door to expose them, but nobody is listening to us," Das alleged.

The family also claimed that it approached the CM Vigilance Cell, following which an inquiry was reportedly ordered. However, they alleged that despite the complaint and the proposed inquiry, no substantial action has followed against those accused.

The allegations have raised serious questions over the functioning of the local revenue administration and the alleged nexus between land grabbers and officials. If established, they could expose a serious land-grabbing and fraudulent land-transfer racket in Lakhimpur, potentially involving manipulation of official land records and misuse of administrative machinery.

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