Lanka’s Marwari Panchayat rallies to send relief to flood-hit Upper Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The Marwari Panchayat, Lanka, has dispatched emergency household supplies tailored for displaced families trying to restart their lives after losing everything to floods in Upper Assam. Rather than standard dry rations, this drive targets a frequently overlooked post-flood reality: families returning to damaged homes often lack basic kitchen infrastructure to cook or eat. To address this, the panchayat assembled and sent out more than 200 comprehensive cookware kits. The drive was mobilised with the active support of local community volunteers and prominent figures.

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