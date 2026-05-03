Leopard Cat Rescued from Container Truck in Jamugurihat, Sent to Kaziranga Rehabilitation Centre

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A leopard cat was rescued from a container truck on Saturday at Jamugurihat. According to information, the leopard cat was spotted inside a truck which had carried raw materials of tiles from Rajasthan to a newly established tiles factory located in the eastern part of Chowkighat Bridge. The workers and employees of the tiles factory informed the Diplonga forest range. Accordingly, a team of forest officials reached the site and rescued the leopard cat and sent it to the rehabilitation centre, Kaziranga National Park after primary medical checkups. Notably, the leopard cat got into the truck in West Bengal while it stopped for recess.

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