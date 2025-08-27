Loan Scam Busted in Titabor: Fraud Broker Arrested for Cheating Hundreds

Jorhat: In a major loan fraud case, residents of Borbam Chungi area in Titabor handed over a man accused of duping hundreds of people in the name of providing bank loans. The accused, identified as Bishal Bhuyan , was caught by the public on Tuesday night and handed over to Jalukoni Police Station.

According to police, Bhuyan had no links with any bank or financial institution. In collusion with others, he lured villagers by promising easy loans and collected thousands of rupees from them under the pretext of preparing official tax and loan-related documents. Despite months of waiting, no loans were ever sanctioned, raising suspicion among victims.

Local residents said that more than 400 people, including several women Self-Help Groups (SHGs), were cheated. Payments were reportedly transferred into the bank account of Bhuyan’s wife, Krishnakshi Bhuyan.

Another accused has also been named in the case: Joilok Dutta, who runs a Customer Service Point (CSP) centre in the same locality. Dutta is alleged to have prepared forged tax files and documents at his CSP centre to facilitate the scam.

On Tuesday night, angry villagers confronted Bhuyan after uncovering the fraud and handed him over to the police. Locals also alleged that there were earlier complaints against him, but no strong action was taken.

Police have confirmed that investigations are underway to identify all those involved in the racket. “We are probing the money trail and the role of other associates. Action will be taken against everyone found guilty,” an official said.

The incident has triggered shock and anger in Titabor, with residents demanding strict punishment for those who exploited vulnerable communities in the name of loans.