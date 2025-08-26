Locals Turn to Paddy Protest Over Crumbling Road in Assam’s Lumding

Lumding: Villagers of No. 1 Khangar Basti in Lumding staged a unique protest on Monday by spreading bundles of paddy across a broken road to draw attention to its long-neglected condition.

The road, connecting Sishu Tola to Kailash Temple, has remained in a deplorable state for years, turning into a swamp during the monsoon. Knee-deep water, potholes, and mud have made it nearly impossible for schoolchildren, patients, and daily commuters to pass through.

Locals said the last repair attempt was nearly five years ago, when panchayat authorities dumped some JSB material on the road. “That so-called repair has collapsed, leaving the road even worse than before,” said a villager.

Residents alleged that repeated pleas to their MLA Sibu Mishra and local panchayat representatives have gone unheard. “During elections, leaders visit us for votes. After winning, they never return to solve our problems,” one protester said.

Frustrated with years of neglect, villagers warned that they would intensify their protests if no action is taken. “We are not asking for luxuries, only a proper road. It is our basic right,” another villager added.

The dramatic “paddy protest” has put a spotlight on rural infrastructure woes in Assam, raising questions over the gap between promises of development and the reality on the ground.