Lok Sabha Election: Nine candidates file nominations for 11-Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency

Tezpur: A total of 9 candidates have submitted their nominations for the 1st phase of the upcoming general election to Lok Sabha 2024 for 11-Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency. The first nomination was filed on March 22 by Indian National Congress candidate Premlal Ganju, next nomination was filed by Independent candidate Pradip Bhandari on March 26 and a total of 7 candidates submitted their nominations on the last date of filing of nomination on March 27, which included Voters Party International candidate Kameshwar Swargiary, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Rishiraj Kaundinya, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ranjit Dutta, Independent candidate Mahendra Orang, Bodoland People’s Front candidate Raju Deuri, Bahujan Maha Party candidate Md. Alam Ali and Gana Suraksha Party candidate Rinku Roy. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 30, 2024. The date of poll is April 19. Five constituencies Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Kaziranga and Dibrugarh will go to polls in the first phase.

