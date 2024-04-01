Lok Sabha poll: Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi gears up campaigns

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president and INDIA bloc candidate for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency Lurinjyoti Gogoi geared up his election campaigns in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts.

While addressing a rally at Laipuli in Tinsukia, Lurinjyoti Gogoi came down heavily on Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“In this election, our fight is not so easy because we are fighting against the powerful and richest political party. But if we together fight, then we can achieve victory. So, this time, we are fighting together, and most of the opposition parties have joined us and fielded me from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat. I am committed to working for the uplift of Assamese culture and language till my last breath,” Gogoi asserted.

Gogoi said, “We know how the BJP government has imposed CAA in Assam. We cannot accept the CAA because it violates the Assam Accord. Our fight is againstt injustice and this time the people of this constituency should decide and vote for the betterment of Assamese society.”

Lurinjyoti Gogoi is mostly targeting the village people of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha, and he is mostly organising his campaigns in the rural areas. He has been seen taking blessings from the elderly and talking with them, seeking their support in the upcoming elections.

In another election rally in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Lurinjyoti Gogoi said floods and erosion are the major issues in the constituency, and every year the people are facing wrath due to the erosion. “If I win this Lok Sabha seat, then I will raise the issue in parliament and do whatever is needed to solve the perennial problem,” Gogoi said.

“The Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat is one of the most prestigious, and I am grateful that the INDIA bloc has fielded me for this seat. If we together fight with full strength, then we can win from the seat,” Gogoi said. The Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat is going to witness a triangular contest with BJP stalwart and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, AAP’s Manoj Dhanowar, and INDIA bloc candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

