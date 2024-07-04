Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health Celebrates National Doctors’ Day

Tezpur: Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health observed National Doctors’ Day with a daylong programme with a welcome address by Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Dr. Suranjita Mazumdar. Dr. S.K. Deuri, Director of the Institute; Dr. Hemanta Datta, Deputy Director; and Dr. Jyoti Hazarika, Superintendent of the Institute, were present along with the eminent personalities of the state of the healthcare sector. A cultural programme has been arranged by the doctors and staff of healthcare professionals at the institute.

