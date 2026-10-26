Lula Clinches Historic Fourth Term as Bolsonaro Demands Annulment

Brazil, October 26: In a dramatic political fightback, incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won a historic fourth term on Monday after defeating right-wing Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in a tense presidential runoff.

Official data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) confirmed that Lula secured 51.79% of the vote (64.2 million votes) against Bolsonaro's 48.21% (59.8 million votes).

The outcome marks the first time since Brazil’s 1989 democratic return that a candidate trailing in the first round turned the election around to win the runoff.

Addressing ecstatic supporters in São Paulo, the 80-year-old leader declared the victory a "defeat of denialism. A defeat of lies," thanking the youth who took to the streets to defend democracy.

However, the victory has triggered immediate institutional tension. Following a last-minute decision by the Supreme Court to extend voting hours by two hours due to voter suppression allegations and transport shutdowns, a stone-faced Bolsonaro refused to concede defeat.

"It is impossible to recognize the results. I am going to request the annulment of these elections," Bolsonaro announced in Brasília, accusing the court of a "dirty trick".

Despite the legal threats, global leaders have already moved swiftly to recognize Lula’s victory.