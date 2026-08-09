Lumding Residents Sound Alarm Over ‘Neglected’ 11 kV, 33 kV Power Lines and Transformers

A CORRESPONDENT

LUMDING: Public concern is mounting in Lumding over the alleged deterioration of critical electrical infrastructure, with residents raising serious questions about the safety and maintenance of 11 kV and 33 kV high-voltage power lines and transformers across several parts of the town.

Residents have alleged that a number of electrical installations are operating in what they describe as unsafe conditions, with inadequate maintenance and insufficient protective measures in certain locations. They fear that continued neglect could potentially result in a serious accident, particularly in densely populated areas where residential settlements exist in close proximity to high-voltage infrastructure.

According to local residents, several stretches of 11 kV and 33 kV power lines are reportedly in poor condition, with some lines allegedly hanging at unsafe levels. Concerns have also been raised over the condition and placement of transformers, particularly where adequate fencing, protective barriers and warning signage are allegedly absent.

The issue has assumed greater significance because some of the reportedly vulnerable installations are located in and around areas close to the APDCL control room. Residents have questioned how potentially hazardous electrical infrastructure could allegedly remain in such a condition despite the presence of the department’s own monitoring and operational facilities nearby.

“This is not a minor maintenance issue. People are living with the fear that something could go wrong at any moment. The authorities should inspect these lines and transformers before an accident occurs,” a local resident said.

Residents have also expressed concern over the alleged lack of adequate protective barriers around certain high-voltage transformers. According to them, the absence of proper fencing and warning signs may expose pedestrians, children and domestic animals to unnecessary danger.

The concerns have been further intensified by claims that domestic animals have previously been killed in incidents involving electrical installations in the area. Residents allege that cattle and goats have suffered fatal electric shocks after coming into contact with electrical equipment or installations believed to have lacked adequate protection.

While these claims require verification by the competent authorities, residents say the reported incidents should serve as a warning and prompt an immediate safety assessment of vulnerable electrical installations.

“If animals can come into contact with dangerous electrical equipment, the possibility of a human casualty cannot simply be ignored. Preventive action must come before tragedy,” another resident said.

The residents further allege that concerns regarding the condition of electrical lines and transformers have been brought to the attention of the concerned authorities on several occasions. However, they claim that visible corrective action has either been delayed or remains inadequate.

When contacted, APDCL officials reportedly stated that the matter was “under process.” However, no specific timeline was reportedly provided regarding inspection, repair, replacement or implementation of additional safety measures.

The response has reportedly failed to satisfy residents, who argue that safety-related complaints involving high-voltage electricity require immediate attention rather than prolonged administrative processing. “This concerns human safety. Authorities should not wait for an accident before taking corrective action. The priority should be to identify the risks and eliminate them beforehand,” a concerned citizen said.

The allegations have also raised broader questions about the effectiveness of routine inspection and preventive maintenance within the local power distribution network. Electrical infrastructure operating at 11 kV and 33 kV requires strict adherence to safety standards, particularly when installed near residential neighbourhoods, roads, markets and other public spaces. Proper insulation, adequate ground clearance, structural stability, protective fencing, warning signage and regular technical inspection are essential components of a safe distribution network.

Against this backdrop, residents have demanded an immediate and comprehensive inspection of vulnerable 11 kV and 33 kV lines and transformers throughout Lumding.

They have called for damaged or sagging lines to be repaired or replaced wherever necessary, transformers to be secured with proper protective fencing, warning signs to be prominently displayed and all electrical installations located near public access areas to be brought into compliance with prescribed safety standards. Residents have also appealed to the district administration to take cognizance of the issue and coordinate with the concerned authorities to ensure that urgent preventive measures are implemented.

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