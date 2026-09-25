‘MAA POSHAN THALI’ launched for lactating mothers in Assam's Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The district-level launch of the innovative 'MAA POSHAN THALI' initiative for lactating mothers was held on Wednesday at the Dotma ICDS Project, with an aim to promote adequate and nutritious dietary practices among lactating mothers and strengthen maternal and child nutrition.

The programme was attended by Prakash Basumatary, EM, WCD, BTC; Pami Brahma, Secretary, WCD, BTC; Porna Sarma, Senior Scientist, KVK; DSWO; CDPO; members of the WASH Consultant Team and DHEW; District and Block POSHAN Coordinators; VCDC Chairpersons, Supervisors, AWWs and AWHs, along with pregnant women, lactating mothers, children, and members of the local community.

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