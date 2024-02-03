Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidyalaya organized a lecture on ‘Hidden paradox of education and democracy’

NAGAON: The Department of Political Science, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidyalaya organized the first lecture series on the topic, ‘The hidden paradox of education and democracy: political mobilization vis-a-vis social implementation and education quality in democratic regimes’ at the auditorium of the varsity on Thursday.

Professor Noni Gopal Mahanta, who is also the education adviser to the government of Assam attended the programme as the keynote speaker.

Mridul Hazarika, vice chancellor of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidyalaya also spoke on the occasion while Dr Harekrishna Bora, HoD, Department of Political Science of the varsity delivered the welcome address and also mentored the entire programme.

In his speech, Noni Gopal Mahanta highlighted various aspects of the new education policy and also explained on how a student could go ahead avoiding geographical limitations, differences in gender and other obstacles.

Following the lecture programme, Mahanta also participated in an interaction programme with the students as well as their parents and answered various questions related to the new education policy as well as their career oriented issues asked by the students and their parents.

Also Read: Assam: Two leopard carcasses found in Sivasagar district

Also Watch: