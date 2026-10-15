Maibang Stone Jars: NEHU Delegation Concludes Two-Day Field Study as Archaeological Research Intensifies

The systematic documentation and archaeological study of the ancient megalithic stone jars of Maibang remain underway in Assam’s Dima Hasao district. Pushing the research forward, a 48-member delegation from the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, successfully completed a critical two-day field study in the region.

Led by expert researchers, the academic team closely examined the unique cylindrical and globular structures scattered across the forested hills of Maibang.

These hollowed vessels, believed by experts to date back to before 400 BC, share striking cultural and structural similarities with the famous UNESCO World Heritage 'Plain of Jars' in Laos and similar structures in Indonesia.

The field expedition focused on assessing the spatial distribution of the relics and identifying emerging preservation challenges. Local authorities, alongside civil groups, have recently stressed the urgent need to protect these unprotected artifacts.

Residents have called for secure barricades and educational boards at sites like Ranachandi Temple Park to prevent visitors from misidentifying or damaging the ancient vessels.

The data collected by the NEHU delegation is expected to contribute extensively toward long-term conservation plans and deepen South Asia's prehistoric links to Southeast Asian mortuary practices.