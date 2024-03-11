‘Mainao Swrang Bithangkhi’ cheques given to SHG women by Pramod Boro in Kokrajhar, Assam

CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Honouring the women in connivance with the celebration of International Women’s Day, the government of BTR on Saturday ceremonially distributed cheques amounting Rs. 25,000 each to 1,788 women SHGs. The award function held at Balajan Tinali Bazar complex in Kokrajhar saw the participation of all the BTC districts.

The CEM of BTC Pramod Boro distributed the financial assistance among the members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the flagship programme of ‘Mainao Swrang Bithangkhi’ to empower women in BTC.

Apparently, the government of Bodoland Territorial Region initiated this programme to realize the dream of the Viksit - BTR in the state of Assam. Rajya Sabha MP, Rwngwra Narzary, MLA of Kokrajhar LAC, Lawrence Islary and several dignitaries were present in the function.

Pramod Boro said the ‘Mainao Swrang Bithangkhi’ cheques have been distributed among the 6,000 SHGs across the BTC districts on installment basis. From last year’s October, 3800 cheques have been given away in total. He said the BTR government had also launched many welfare schemes and programmes for the progress of this region. He said, “We are committed to empower the women, striving to make them integral partners in the collective mission to build a peaceful and smart Bodoland.”

Boro said that the BTR government was taking concrete steps to uplift and empower the Bodo women by providing financial support and creating opportunities for women’s economic independence. He also said that the success stories of ‘Lakhpati Baideo’ emerged from every corner of BTC that reinforces the government’s commitment to encourage women towards entrepreneurship and relf-reliance. The distribution of ‘Mainao Swrang Bithangkhi’ cheques will inspire an environment of goodwill while empowering women-led SHGs, added the Chief Executive Member.

