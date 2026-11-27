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TEZPUR: In a major push towards modernising agriculture and boosting farmers' income, Majia Farmer Producer Company Limited (FPC) has launched large-scale chip-grade potato cultivation across 1,200 bighas of farmland in Sonitpur district, with an ambitious production target of 3,000 metric tonnes this season. The initiative is expected to strengthen commercial farming, promote scientific crop management and open up new avenues of assured market linkage for local farmers.

The potato cultivation programme was inaugurated at Pakhiajhar under the Bindukuri Agricultural Circle in the Tezpur Legislative Assembly Constituency by Sonitpur District Agriculture Officer Pradip Talukdar. The initiative has been undertaken by Majia FPC with the support of the Sonitpur District Agriculture Department and the World Bank-assisted APART project, marking a significant step towards promoting organised commercial agriculture in the region.