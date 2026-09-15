Major Gold Store Robbery in Bajali Sparks Security Concerns as Loot Tops Rs 2 Crore in Gold and Cash

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: A major theft at a gold jewellery store in Pathsala has raised serious concerns over security in the busy commercial town, with residents, traders, and local organisations demanding stronger security measures.

In the latest incident, thieves allegedly broke into a Maa Manasha jewellery store in Pathsala during the early hours of Monday and reportedly fled with gold worth around Rs 2 crore and Rs 16 lakh in cash.

The miscreants allegedly damaged the store's CCTV cameras before carrying out the theft, raising questions over security arrangements in the commercial area.

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