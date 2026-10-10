Mamata Banerjee Detained in Delhi Amid Jantar Mantar Protest Row

Delhi Police on Saturday detained [Trinamool Congress] (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee along with several senior party leaders, following a flash sit-in protest near her South Avenue residence in the national capital.

The former West Bengal Chief Minister had launched a dharna at a nearby bus stand to express solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) massive agitation at Jantar Mantar.

The opposition groups are demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged widespread irregularities in the voter list revision process.

According to security officials, the leaders were taken into custody after they refused to clear the area, citing violations of unlawful assembly orders.

Along with Banerjee, high-profile TMC MPs, including Derek O'Brien, Saket Gokhale, and Dola Sen, were also whisked away by the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

TMC MP Saket Gokhale confirmed the developments on social media, sharing photographs of the leaders inside a security vehicle. He stated that they were being moved to an undisclosed location.

While rumors of a formal arrest circulated online, authorities clarified that the opposition leaders remain under preventive police detention.