Man Held in Rs 4.5 Lakh Fake Gold Boat Fraud During Ambubachi Mela in Hajo

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Hajo police have arrested a man allegedly involved in a fraud case in which a fake gold boat was sold to a Gujarat-based man for Rs 4.50 lakh during the Ambubachi Mela.

The arrested accused has been identified as Atabur Rahman, a resident of Bongalmara in Lakhimpur district.

According to the complaint, a four-member group allegedly approached Jaydev Tiwari of Gujarat during the Ambubachi Mela and sold him a boat-like object weighing around 600 grams, claiming it to be made of genuine gold. The transaction reportedly took place at Agnathuri in Hajo, where the group allegedly collected Rs 4.50 lakh from Tiwari before leaving the area.

Tiwari later discovered that the gold item was allegedly fake. He subsequently lodged a complaint at Hajo police station, following which police began an investigation into the incident.

Also Read: Two Fraudsters Arrested with 1.5 Kg Fake Gold Boat in Morigaon Raid