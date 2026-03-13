Assam News

Man Killed in Wild Elephant Attack on Village Road in Numaligarh's Burhagohainkhat

Rajib Gowala was returning home from a shop when a wild elephant attacked him on the main village road at around 9 pm on Wednesday; forest personnel from Bokial Range Forest Office recovered the body later that night.
A man was killed in a wild elephant attack on Wednesday night at 2 No. Burhagohainkhat, under the Bokial Range Forest Office in Numaligarh, Bokakhat.

The deceased has been identified as Rajib Gowala. According to reports, the attack took place at around 9 pm when Gowala was returning home along the main village road after purchasing goods from a nearby shop. A wild elephant suddenly attacked him, and he died on the spot.

A team of forest personnel from the Bokial Range Forest Office reached the location later that night and recovered the body.

