Mangaldai Media Circle Inaugurates Modern Press Facility for Darrang District Journalists

A long-awaited media facility for journalists of Darrang district took concrete shape on Sunday, as the Mangaldai Media Circle formally inaugurated a modern press centre equipped with contemporary facilities to help local journalists keep pace with today's rapidly evolving media landscape.

The project was built and upgraded through a combination of voluntary contributions from well-wishers, Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Untied Fund, and Rs 4 lakh from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund of former Mangaldai Parliamentarian Ramen Deka.

Mangaldai MLA Basanta Das formally inaugurated the facility at the ceremony.

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