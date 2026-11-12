Manipur Governor Explores Kaziranga's Rich Biodiversity and Ecotourism Potential

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, visited the 6th Addition Area of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, where he experienced the park's rich natural heritage first-hand. The visit began with a boat safari at Bhomoraguri, during which the Governor sighted a good number of dolphins. Their presence is a biological indicator of good water quality and a healthy aquatic ecosystem, reflecting the success of conservation efforts in the area.

He then proceeded to the Panpur area for a jungle safari, where he witnessed the floral and faunal diversity and the scenic beauty that define Kaziranga.

The north bank of Kaziranga is steadily emerging as one of the favoured ecotourism destinations. It also holds strong potential for community-based tourism, such as homestays and ethnic food hubs, the sale of handicrafts, kayaking, adventure sports, etc., which can enhance livelihood opportunities for local communities.