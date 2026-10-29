Manipur Protests Intensify: Public Anger Flares Over Civilian Killings

Manipur: Massive protests have gripped Manipur's valley districts following the recent killing of three Meitei civilians. Discarding unverified rumors of a security force ambush, intelligence confirmed the victims—Arubam Ronil, Lairenlakpam Inaobi, and Kshetrimayum Sushil—were ambushed by armed miscreants while collecting firewood along the Imphal East-Kangpokpi border.

Public outrage peaked as thousands staged a unique synchronized "sound protest". Demonstrators beat drums, clanged utensils, and blew vehicle horns across five valley districts, bringing Imphal to a virtual standstill.

In tense standoffs, security forces resorted to tear gas and lathi charges to disperse mobs attempting to march toward historical landmarks and the Chief Minister's secretariat.

Concurrently, local groups in Kangpokpi held sit-ins demanding the release of individuals detained during subsequent combing operations.

"We are deeply worried about the future of our youngsters amid this prolonged restive situation," stated Leitanthem Binoy, secretary of a local senior citizens' collective. "The government must take effective measures to restore permanent peace."

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has met with the victims' families, vowing comprehensive legal action. Meanwhile, joint security forces have intensified operations, recovering a large cache of sophisticated weapons and arresting 17 suspects.