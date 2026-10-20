Manipuri Musician Lynching: Delhi Police Charge 7 Men for Murder

The Delhi Police has filed a 500-page chargesheet against seven men for the brutal mob lynching of 54-year-old Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh [1] in southeast Delhi’s Kilokari village. The chargesheet, carrying sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including group murder (mob lynching) and criminal conspiracy, was submitted to the Saket Courts.

The tragic incident occurred on September 6, when Singh objected to loud noise and drinking outside his residence by local dhaba workers. The accused allegedly chased Singh into his apartment and assaulted him in front of his son, Yaiphaba. Singh succumbed to his injuries the following day.

"They entered our home and beat him mercilessly just because he asked them to be quiet," Yaiphaba stated in his emotional account to the police.

A senior police official confirmed the updates: "We have tight forensic evidence, CCTV footage, and statements from over 30 witnesses. A separate report for one apprehended juvenile has also been sent to the Juvenile Justice Board."

The case has now been transferred to the Sessions Court, where judicial proceedings and the framing of charges against the accused adults are set to begin.