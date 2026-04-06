Margherita Constituency Poll Preparations Complete, 1.76 Lakh Voter Slips Distributed

Election preparations in the Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency are well underway, with Returning Officer Rahul Doley leading a comprehensive inspection of polling stations across the constituency along with Circle Officer Gyanjyoti Dutta and other officials.

The inspection covered nearly all polling stations in the constituency, with special attention given to ensuring Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) are in place for voters of all categories on polling day.

As part of voter outreach efforts, approximately 1.76 lakh Voter Information Slips (VIS) have already been distributed across the constituency ahead of the April 9 elections.

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