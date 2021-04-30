May 2 on the day of counting votes declared as 'Dry Day' in Cachar

SILCHAR: In pursuance of the message received from Under Secretary to the Government of Assam, Excise Department and under rules 326(A) of the Assam Excise Rules 2016 and under section 135(C) of RP act 1951 of Election Rules in respect of holding General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly 2021, the Governor of Assam declared dry day on the day of counting of votes which is fixed on May 2 till the process of counting is over.



Issuing a letter to this effect District Magistrate Cachar Keerthi Jalli stated that all wholesale warehouse, IMFL retail "Off" and "On" shops including club "On", Hotel "On" and country spirit shops will remain closed during dry days.

The order further stated that during this period the storage of liquor in unlicensed premises shall be vigorously enforced. Any violation of the order shall be dealt with under the relevant provision of Assam Excise Act and rules and under the Provision of Section 135(C) of Election Rules, stated a press release.

