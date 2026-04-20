MDK Girls' College Marks Heritage Day With Lecture on Ancient Assam

The Department of History at MDK Girls' College, Dibrugarh, marked the International Day for Monuments and Sites on April 18, 2026, with an awareness programme aimed at deepening students' understanding of Assam's historical heritage and ancient cultural landscapes.
The event was organised in collaboration with the college's Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).
The event began with a welcome address by Bobita Bora, Head of the Department of History, who outlined the significance of the day and introduced the dignitaries present.
The felicitation of the resource person was conducted by Nimikha Gogoi, followed by an address by college principal Dr Anup Jyoti Bharali, who spoke on the importance of preserving historical monuments and cultural heritage for future generations.
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The resource person for the programme was Prof. Nirode Boruah, Vice Chancellor of Majuli University of Culture, who delivered a lecture themed around "Cultural Regions of Ancient Assam."
In his presentation, Prof. Boruah explored the various cultural regions that existed in ancient Assam and examined how geography, traditions, and historical developments came together to shape their distinct identities.
He also underlined the broader importance of preserving monuments and historical sites, describing them as tangible expressions of a society's collective heritage and identity.
Students and faculty members participated actively in the programme, with the session drawing appreciation for its informative and accessible treatment of Assam's rich historical past.
The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Ashwini Machey, Coordinator of IQAC, who expressed gratitude to the speaker, the principal, and all participants for contributing to a meaningful and educational event.