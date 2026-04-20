MDK Girls' College Marks Heritage Day With Lecture on Ancient Assam

The Department of History at MDK Girls' College, Dibrugarh, marked the International Day for Monuments and Sites on April 18, 2026, with an awareness programme aimed at deepening students' understanding of Assam's historical heritage and ancient cultural landscapes.

The event was organised in collaboration with the college's Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

Programme Gets Under Way

The event began with a welcome address by Bobita Bora, Head of the Department of History, who outlined the significance of the day and introduced the dignitaries present.

The felicitation of the resource person was conducted by Nimikha Gogoi, followed by an address by college principal Dr Anup Jyoti Bharali, who spoke on the importance of preserving historical monuments and cultural heritage for future generations.

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