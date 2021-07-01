Mechanical transplanting of Sali rice programme inaugurated in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TEZPUR: A MTPR (Mechanical Transplanting of Rice) programme under APART of KVK Sonitpur was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das at a programme held at Bhakatgoan under Balipara Development Block on Wednesday.

Addressing a small gathering of farmers and farm women, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized mechanization as a must for present day farming as there was shortage of labour. He lauded the efforts of KVK Sonitpur in introducing some of the implements like Paddy Transplanter, reaper and small rice mill through APART programme for the benefit of the farmers of the district.

Earlier, Dr. Promod Ch Deka, Prof and Head, KVK Sonitpur, welcomed all the guests and farmers to the programme which was organized by KVK Sonitpur, in collaboration with IRRI, ARIAS Society.

Anjan Nath, one of the directors of Shymal Krishak Producer Company Ltd, Jamugurihat, described the benefits they received from the Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) established under APART programme by KVK Sonitpur at Seunichuk, Jamugurihat.

