Media awakened public during British era: Dr Saumarjyoti Mahanta

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The 62nd foundation day of the Sivasagar District Journalists' Association was observed with a daylong programme here on Sunday, featuring a lecture on the role of the media in ensuring good governance.

The programme began with the hoisting of the association's flag at its office premises at Jengonikatia by President Kumar Abhijit Duwara. Secretary Ananta Smith, senior journalists, and other members of the association were present on the occasion.

The main programme was held at the auditorium of Sibsagar Commerce College, where noted writer and Principal of Sibsagar Commerce College, Dr Saumarjyoti Mahanta, the keynote speaker, delivered a lecture on 'Role of Media in Good Governance.'

Explaining the concept of the media as the 'Fourth Pillar' of democracy, Dr Mahanta underlined the historic contribution of the press in creating public awareness and consciousness during British rule in India. He pointed out that several leaders of the Freedom Movement, including Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, were associated with the media and used it to expose injustice and malpractice under colonial rule.

Referring to the contribution of Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Dr Mahanta said that the idea of making primary education compulsory, free, and easily accessible had been advocated long before the enactment of the Right to Education Act in 2010. He said that the media had also played an important role in critically and objectively analysing the shortcomings of various Five-Year Plans after Independence, compelling successive governments to take the press seriously.

Dr Mahanta also recalled the role of the media during the Emergency of 1975, when attempts were made to control the press. He noted that newspapers had demonstrated courage by leaving editorial pages blank in protest against government policies.

Highlighting the transformation of journalism, he said that the media landscape had undergone major changes with the emergence of new media, digital media, frontline media, and citizen journalism. The number of participants in the media space had increased significantly, while media platforms had increasingly become spaces for cultural, political, and social debates.

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