Meet on women empowerment held in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: A crucial meeting of the sub-group on women empowerment under 'Alaap- Alochana: Empowering the Religious Minorities' was held in Lakhimpur district on Tuesday. The meeting was organized in the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner's office of the district.

The Government of Assam constituted seven sub-groups or committees to suggest measures and recommendations to bring about overall futuristic development for indigenous Assamese Muslims living in the State.

The sub-groups or committees have been constituted by the Welfare of Minorities and Development Department in pursuance of the decision taken during an official programme titled 'Alaap- Alochana: Empowering the Religious Minorities', which took place at the Assam Administrative Staff College at Khanapara here on July 4 this year. The sub-groups or the committees have been imposed responsibility to undertake thorough studies on population stabilization, healthcare, cultural identity, education, financial inclusion, skill development and women empowerment of the indigenous Assamese Muslim community of the State. The sub-groups or committees comprise of prominent indigenous Assamese Muslims from different walks of life as members and senior ACS officers as Member Secretary to submit their detailed reports and recommendations.

Following the moves taken by the Government of Assam, the meeting of the Sub-Group of the Women Empowerment was held in Lakhimpur district on Tuesday in the presence of a number of leading women from indigenous Assamese Muslim community. Industrialist and lawyer Dr. Nazrana Ahmed who is the chairperson of the Committee on Women Empowerment and member Dr. Jishan Ahmed, the Head of the Surgery Department, Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh were present. The meeting was also attended by Lakhimpur District Development Commissioner Manoj Kumar Baruah, DIPRO Mandira Chayengiya, retired central government officer Mohibul Hussain, senior journalist Harnul Rashid, columnist-professor Sajjad Hussain.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion over various issues of women empowerment, like health and hygiene, education, financial inclusion, skill development, impact of gender socializing, participation at work place, organizational abilities and responsibilities, was held and the attending women and other citizens put forward their suggestion over the issues. The committee will submit a detailed report to the State Government in order to adopt policies in a view to empowering the women of the indigenous Assamese Muslim community.

