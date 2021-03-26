Meeting held of General and Expenditure Observers with political parties in Bilasipara

BILASIPARA: A meeting was held at the conference hall of the SDO (Civil) office, Bilasipara of the General Observers and Expenditure Observers with the political parties, stated a press release.



The meeting was presided over by the SDO(Civil) of Bilasipara, Mridul Kumar Yadav. General Observers of 26-Bilasipara West and 27-Bilasipara East, Rakesh Kumar Mishra and GK Arun Sunder Thayalan respectively, Expenditure Observer Arun Prasad, Nodal Officer of Expenditure Cell, Ractim Buragohain, Returning Officer of 26-Bilasipara West, Ajit Kalita and different political parties were present in the meeting. Initially a brief explanation and presentation of all the different guidelines of MCC was explained thoroughly to all the representatives of political parties. Political parties were asked to maintain COVID protocol while campaigning for their parties. The political parties were also informed about the randomization of the EVMs to the polling stations.

Expenditure Observer Arun Prasad and the Nodal Officer of the Expenditure Observer Cell had a brief interaction with the political parties regarding their doubts on maintenance of expenditure. The Expenditure Observer informed that there would be three numbers of inspection for verification of expenditure register and other related accounts on 26.3.21, 30.3.21 and 3.4.21 at the conference hall of the SDO(Civil) office.

