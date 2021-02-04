 Top
Meeting held of Sonitpur district Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX)

The Sonitpur district Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), in collaboration with its allied branches, organized an organizational meeting at the Kumali Devi Memorial Library and freedom fighter Phanidhar Das Memorial Hall, Kaboimari recently.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  4 Feb 2021 4:33 AM GMT

A CORRESPONDENT

The meeting was held with Basudev Sarma, the president of the Sonitpur district committee, in the chair. Gracing the meeting as an appointed speaker, Mahendra Kumar Nath, the central member of the literary body, delivered a lecture on the duties and role of branch committees of Axam Xahitya Xabha in the meeting. Several proposals were taken in the meeting to strengthen the district committee. The meeting was attended by Biswajit Bodo, central executive member, Bipul Kumar Nath, vice-president of the district committee, and others.

